The musical producer Daniel Venegas invited his ex-pupils Christian Domínguez and Guillermo Cubas to record the song “Tic tic tac” in salsa. They got together after 21 years to make this project come true, which is generating great expectation among the fans of the group La young sensation.

This version will be performed by the orchestra Danielito and the Peru salsa, which sounds not only in Peru, but also in several countries, such as Puerto Rico, Mexico and the United States. “This reunion is something special, it generates emotion because this song is a hit to this day. I know you are going to like it because we have combined the voices with new musical arrangements ”, says Venegas.

Christian Domínguez with Daniel Venegas and Guillermo Cubas (Photo: Dissemination)

For his part, Christian Domínguez assures that he feels excited to be in a studio with Danielito Venegas and Guillermo Cubas. “It was an intense feeling, where we evoke past experiences and the satisfaction of being able to share with great musical brothers,” he said. Meanwhile, Guillermo Cubas expressed his immense joy at being reunited with Christian and his mentor in “Tic tic tac”.

The official launch of the audio will be the audio will be on Monday March 29th through all the digital platforms of the creator of the “Tic Tac Tac”. The video clip will be officially released on Thursday, April 29.

Christian Domínguez, latest news:

