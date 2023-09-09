Christian Dominguezwho will be the next guest of ‘Which one is the real one’, was encouraged to reveal details of his relationship with Pamela Franco. Furthermore, he had no problem confessing that he was a liar in the past, but he assures that all of this taught him to be a better person. “I have been quite a liar in the past, sometimes they are white lies and other times they are more serious; Of course, these lies can cause future problems and that is part of life’s learning. As public people, we are not allowed to make mistakes, which can be complicated, because those who lead normal lives can make mistakes, learn from it and move on,” he said in conversation on the aforementioned program.

The host of ‘América hoy’ also states that he maintains constant communication with Pamela Franco during the day and trust is intact in the relationship. “I try not to lie to Pamela. and have constant communication, we don’t spend more than two hours without talking to each other and we always inform each other about what we are doing. Although I am a little jealous, there is a mutual trust between us,” he added.