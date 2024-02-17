The renowned cumbia singer Christian Domínguez has caused a stir on social networks after publishing a video in which he makes fun of his own infidelities and scandals. This new controversy has generated a total rejection of the public figure, who is now branded as a 'great player' by some users who seem to have completely turned their backs on him.

What did Christian Domínguez say about his infidelities?

The video of the controversy was shared through the official TikTok account of Christian Domínguez's group, International Grand Orchestrain which he is seen uttering phrases that have been the subject of criticism.

In the audiovisual material, Domínguez mockingly says: “Hello, I'm Christian Domínguez and I'm a product; hello, I'm Christian Domínguez and I'm still making money; hello, I'm Christian Domínguez and I'm a great soccer player; hello, I'm Christian Domínguez and I'm single now; hello, “I am Christian Domínguez and they use me for invoices.”

These statements have generated outrage among social media users, who did not hesitate to express their repudiation of the singer, alluding to the fact that he does not seem to be ashamed of the scandals in which he was involved, after having been caught in an intimate situation. with Mary Moncada in his truck.

“He's over 40 years old, but the idiot still behaves like a little boy. How embarrassing he is”, “Apparently it doesn't seem to affect Christian, but rather it made him earn more money”, “When we thought we had already seen everything “, “That's called not having a face”, “Please take away the internet”, said users on the cumbia orchestra's platform, to the point that the group was forced to delete the video.

It should be noted that, despite the controversy, Christian Domínguez continues to work with his group, Gran Orquesta Internacional. However, the singer has generated even more controversy by speaking out about Valentine's Day to promote his chifa, which has been interpreted by some as a strategy to divert attention from the situation in which he finds himself.

How was the ampay of Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada?

In the images exposed by'Magaly TV, the firm'Last Monday, January 29, you can seeMary Moncadaentering Christian Domínguez's car. Then, the singer takes off and parks in the La Molina district. At that moment the intimate meeting between both protagonists occurs. This event caused great indignation in Peruvian entertainment, sinceChristian Dominguez and Pamela FrancoThey were still in a four-year relationship.

“I show my face, what had to happen has happened (…). He is a flexible man, he did not have to get out of the car, everything was inside,” Moncada added about the images.

