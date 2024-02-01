Double ampay! Christian Domínguez will continue in the public eye after the advancement of Magaly Medina's program. The popular 'Urraca' interviewed a woman from Chiclayo, who claims with compelling evidence that she had an affair with the cumbia singer until the last days of January. Let us remember that until January 31, the leader of Gran Orquesta had a relationship with Pamela Franco, with whom he has a daughter in common.

Who was Christian Domínguez supported?

In the promotional video for 'Magaly Tv, la firma', a young woman from Chiclayo appeared before the reporters of the popular 'Urraca' to show evidence of a new infidelity of the host of 'América hoy' against the singer Pamela Franco. In the snapshots you can see how Domínguez affectionately refers to the girl with names such as “baby” and “my love.”

“My love, but I'm not from here. If I had a car and knew Trujillo, I would take you everywhere, my heaven”, “I love you, now”, “Yes, beautiful mommy”, “They already know that you arrive and “You ask for room 201, which is the one at the back.”read in the conversations they held on January 19.

