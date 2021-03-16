Christian Domínguez inaugurated the fifth premises of his chifa Tusan Wok this Tuesday, March 16, before the expectation of his thousands of followers. This event was recorded and broadcast live by the cameras of the program On everyone’s lips.

The leader of the Great International Orchestra was surprised by the magazine with a tender video starring his newborn daughter, who became the godmother of the headquarters located at av. Canada in St. Louis.

“We move forward and you don’t know how complicated it is. Sometimes we put a smile on stress and worry because it is difficult. We put all our hearts in them and everything is for them. María Cataleya is my last driving force and I have to continue breaking my soul for her, because she deserves the best ”, said the cumbia singer after seeing the images in En boca de todos.

Christian Dominguez He also took advantage of this occasion to thank his partner, Pamela Franco, for giving him the strength to be able to get ahead day by day. “I have to thank my love because without Pamela’s support I couldn’t do that much either. She gives me the energy and the words because sometimes I break down and cry. The pressure is enough, “he said.

Christian Domínguez celebrates the birth of his daughter

Through their Instagram, Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco shared an emotional video in which they showed how was the birth of their first daughter together.

“You finally arrived, my love. We ask you, we dream and we wish you. Welcome our María Cataleya. Thanks for making me so happy, Pamela franco. I love them very much. We will be a great family “, wrote the interpreter next to his publication.

