Not to believe! Christian Dominguez became independent in 2014 from the Yaipén Brothers and formed its own musical group called the Great International Orchestra. At the beginning, he got together with other ex-colleagues who, like him, decided to go a different way; however, they do not continue together.

This was the case of Jonathan Rojas and Jose Antonio Orejuela, who worked for several seasons with the interpreter of “The Worm”, but decided to leave the cumbiambero without giving more details about his departure. The reason was always a mystery; however, they made it known in the last episode of the program “let’s talk about beauty”.

What did Christian Domínguez’s former teammates say?

The members of Free zone appeared on the showlet’s talk about beauty” to talk with the host Daysi Córdova about the aesthetic touches that have been made during her career. During the dialogue they also referred to the reason why they separated from businessman Christian Domínguez.

In that sense, Jonathan Rojas stated: “With Christian, it’s also normal, but unfortunately we take different paths. In my last part in Great Orchestra there were no certain agreements, but it was not with Christian, it was with another person in charge of the company. we did not reach any agreement and there was everything”.

On the other hand, the vocalist Jose Antonio Orejuela He assured that they could have been friends until today, although this was not the case. He also added: “Beyond that, which has always been like that, the song was going to be because he was not only a singer, but the captain of the ship, we all expected something different from him. (Does he sing or does he not sing?) Yes, he sings, now that he sings well or badly… ”.

How many orchestras does Christian Domínguez have?

Most of the followers of the singer Christian Domínguez know that he is not only the leader of the Great International Orchestra, but also the owner; However, very few people know the business side of the cumbiambero and, therefore, if he has another group on his property.

Christian Domínguez owns two orchestras. Photo: Composition LR/Fabrizio Oviedo