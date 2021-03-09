Christian Domínguez and the other members of Great International Orchestra were intervened by the Police on the night of Friday, March 5, when they were performing a virtual show for a well-known brand of cigars in full curfew. The images of this event were captured and broadcast by Magaly TV, the firm.

What happened? Neighbors in the area complained about the noise of the event and police officers came to the place. When reviewing the documents, they realized that many had work passes that were not in order and that, in addition, Pamela Franco’s boyfriend used a permit that was processed by the Magaly Medina ATV program for a presentation that he made several days ago.

“The worst is Christian Dominguez He used a pass that we managed for him so that on the Friday that passed he would come and sing a song at the end of the program. He has been renewing that pass. What a criollada! ”, The driver said indignantly.

During the intervention, workers from Great International Orchestra they were seen before the cameras. However, the television host also preferred not to get out of his car and the police officers had to approach him to review the documentation and issue the corresponding sanction.

According to the report and documents presented by Magaly TV, the firm, the Police imposed on Domínguez the payment of a fine equivalent to 9% of 1 UIT (S / 387)

Until now, Christian Dominguez He has not commented on this fact, which has put him back in the middle of the controversy.

Christian Domínguez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.