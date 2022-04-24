Christian Dominguez He has been one of the most named characters as a result of the ampay of Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal that Magaly Medina uncovered in her program, since, in the past, on several occasions he has starred in similar episodes and is often remembered for said situations . However, the driver of “America today” seemed to disagree when users of social networks made him memes after the revelation of the links between Miyashiro from Del Portal and the ‘Fiorellas’.

This was announced by the cumbiambero, when Ximena Dávila, a reporter for the morning show “You are in all”, asked him about a tweet that had gone viral on social networks in recent days. The publication had Domínguez as the creator of the tweet that said the following: “ A disgrace about Aldo Miyashiro ”.

What did Christian Dominguez say?

The reporter asked him if, in fact, the singer had made said publication condemning Aldo Miyashiro’s ampay. Pamela Franco’s partner made it clear that she does not manage that social network and criticized the action of Internet users to gracefully take the notorious case of the driver of “La banda del Chino”

“No, I don’t have Twitter. What’s more, I had some time and since I didn’t know how to use it, I left it. The only social network that I manage is Instagram and a little TikTok with the help of my partner and my daughter, but very little, ”replied the presenter.

Moments later, he took the opportunity to send a strong message to social network users who make fun of other people’s problems.

“ Mofa bothers me, that people enjoy the pain of others. We are human beings, we can make mistakes and we cannot judge. I don’t have to judge them either, I don’t have the right to. . I am very sorry. I see that people rejoice in evil, that seems very sad to me, ”she maintained.

Christian asks that the teasing stop for commenting on Miyashiro’s case

After the protection of Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz, the program “America today” referred to the case as part of its agenda and the drivers decided to consult Christian Domínguez about his opinion on the matter, a fact that led him to become the mockery of the Internet .

Faced with this, on April 21, the presenter defended himself. “I was trending because of a word I said, but they don’t explain after that. They put infidelity is unjustifiable and put it to the fore. Everyone is going to think that I’m cool because I’ve also been through it or that I’m judging something. On the contrary, I cannot justify a mistake that I have also made, that is why I have been very delicate to give an opinion, “said Pamela Franco’s partner.

Christian Domínguez stands up for Aldo Miyashiro

The cumbia musician was consulted by the “You are in all” cameras about the accusations that Aldo Miyashiro has been receiving after his ampay with Fiorella Retiz. The host of “America Today” had no better idea than to defend him on national TV and said he disagreed with those who had condemned the actions of Érika Villalobos’s husband.

