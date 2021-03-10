The leader of the Great International Orchestra, Christian Domínguez, spoke about the police intervention that he starred in on the night of March 5, in full curfew.

As is known, the singer was fined for misuse of your work pass. The cumbiambero was leaving a virtual show for a well-known cigar brand.

According to officials, he had a permit processed for an ATV presentation from several days ago. In this regard, the Cumbiambero gave his version of the events and explained why he had the wrong document.

According to the singer, those responsible for giving him the wrong information on the work pass were those of the producer who hired him.

“It was a mistake of the person who gave us the passes. What (the subject) did is ‘pull’ the passes that existed. I couldn’t even notice, ”Christian Domínguez said to the cameras of Magaly TV, the firm.

“I realize when the man (police) tells me ‘why do you say ATV if you are not a worker for the canal’. I explain to them that they did it wrong ”, he added.

Christian Domínguez regrets that Angelo Fukuy left his orchestra

After the revelation of Angelo Fukuy, who affirmed that Christian Domínguez sent him a notarial letter for leaving the Great International Orchestra, the cumbiambero decided to respond to the controversy.

He avoided getting into bickering. However, he regretted the statements of his former partner and Jonathan Rojas.

“It surprises me. What I hear makes me sad. Yes, (they were my friends) to the last. I spoke to both of them after they arranged with my partners, which is the administrative part. They told me: ‘Spectacular, thanks daddy’. I think they are not being them, I do not want to stay with that attitude, “he said.

