It expands. Cumbia singer Christian Domínguez will open a new location for his chain of restaurants in La Cusco city. It is the sixth establishment of your company born in this pandemic.

It was in mid-2020 when the leader of the Great International Orchestra presented his first two venues. Later, he grew his business to cover regions such as Piura.

On You are in all, the now businessman will share images of the new restaurant. It will also provide the delivery service.

This June 8 will be the official opening of the premises in the imperial city. He himself will be present to cut the traditional ribbon.

Christian Domínguez returns to The Artist of the Year

A few days ago, Christian Domínguez appeared in The Artist of the Year to reinforce Pamela Franco and ensure her permanence in the program.

Despite the questions before their performance, the duo came out determined to leave everything on stage. Both chose the song “Como abeja al panal” by Juan Luis Guerra to interpret it.

Two days later, she reappeared in América Hoy to clarify that the relationship with Christian Domínguez continues to be strengthened.

“I am happy, in my home you live pure happiness. Sometimes, people think that we are very sweet, but here (on TV) we are nothing, at home we treat each other with a lot of love, and my family bond is the best I have, “he said.

