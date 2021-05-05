Cumbia singers Christian Domínguez and Angelo Fukuy They met again on the set of the program The Artist of the Year, but they did not greet each other cordially.

Both artists explained the reason for that mishap that was evidenced by America today. According to Angelo Fukuy, who is now the leader of his own orchestra Free zone, does not maintain a rivalry with his former partner.

“I have no problem. If I come across him, I’ll say hello to him ”, declared the interpreter. In addition, he left open the possibility of speaking with Christian Domínguez again.

However, the driver of America TV He clarified that he no longer shares a friendship with him, which is why he denied the greeting to Angelo Fukuy and ruled out a possible approach.

“He knows that he cannot approach me to say hello because we are no longer friends. I have always been frontal and I say it, I am not a hypocrite, I have said it many times “, explained the singer of the Great International Orchestra.

Right away, his driving partner, Janet Barboza, reminded him that saying hello is a sign of respect. “The greeting should not be denied to anyone, it is an act of courtesy,” he mentioned.

“It is true, the greeting is not taken away from anyone, but people have to know that they cannot approach, that is, you do not have to go to greet someone who you know you should not approach because there is no closeness. It’s like making fun of me (to greet him), ”Christian Domínguez replied.

