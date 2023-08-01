They responded with everything. Christian Domínguez was very clear about the uncomfortable situation he experienced after Kurt Villavicencio, better known as ‘Nosy’, affirmed that the singer was fed up with Pamela Franco and that he had been unfaithful. The leader of the great international orchestra showed up at ‘America today’ to appease the rumors of separation and ensure that he has never cheated on his current partner.

What did Christian Domínguez say about the ‘Nosy’ accusations?

It is important to emphasize that last week ‘Nosy‘ pointed to christian dominguez as unfaithful, besides looking for excuses to leave Pamela Franco. Despite this, he corrected himself the next day and pointed out that he “had no proof” about his claims.

Precisely for this reason, the drivers of “América hoy” asked the singer about it, who was accompanied on the program with his partner. “They are always going to talk, I have it clear (…). I laugh, I try to hesitate and I try not to take many things into account (…). I’m going to take action on the matter no matter how much it is have rectified, but this is not so”, Dominguez said, quite affected.

“It is not possible for someone to speak what they want and then rectify themselves and it is not like that”Christian stated. And not only that, but he admitted that he wants to take legal action because last year he experienced a similar situation and he does not want it to happen again: “You have to put a stop (…). Something good is going to come out of everything, we can assure you.”

Does ‘Metiche’ retract accusing Christian Domínguez of being unfaithful?

Despite the fact that he assured that Christian Domínguez was unfaithful to his partner, ‘Metiche’ decided to change his version. In the middle of a segment of ‘Préndete’, Kurt Villavicencio spoke openly about the subject and agreed not to have evidence to support what he said.

“Yesterday all the press called me to ask me, saying that I had assured that Christian Domínguez was already cheating on Pamela Franco, I corrected myself on that. What I wanted to say is that the show programs in Peru should follow Christian Domínguez to confirm if he is cheating on her or not, because I don’t think it has changed,” said the presenter of Panamericana Televisión.

