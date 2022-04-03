More in love than ever. Christian Dominguez He forgot the comments about the party for his son, the result of his former relationship with Karla Tarazona, to dedicate a romantic message to Pamela Franco. In addition, the cumbiambero shared some photos on his social networks with the mother of his third daughter.

“Besides everything, you are my best friend @pamela_francov1 . We love you very much, my love, and we love to see you happy. We are proud of you, the whole family. You are an amazing mother and partner. A layer on everything” began his message on his official Instagram account.

Likewise, the interpreter of “My star” remembered the mother of the member of “Puro Sentimiento”. “The ‘mamachu’ did a great job and she is happy, we are sure of that… God bless you, my love,” she concluded.

Message from Christian Domínguez to Pamela Franco. Photo: Christian Dominguez/Instagram.

Cumbiambero thinks about the apologies of ‘Chabelita’ to Karla Tarazona

The presence of Isabel Acevedo on the set of “Love and fire” served so that she could publicly apologize to Karla Tarazona, who accepted them without problems and wished each other the best. After that episode, the actor also told what his position is before the request of the “Chabelita” to the TV host. “Love it. I love everything. Everything has already been said and I hope that from now on everything will be better in every aspect, ”he indicated for La República. “As Karla said well, may each one do well in her personal life,” he added.

Christian Domínguez surprises his son with a Spider-Man costume

The collaborator of “America today” decided to celebrate the 6th birthday of his son Valentino in the company of his family. However, Christian Domínguez disguised himself as Spider-Man to surprise the minor. “Never stop dreaming, my king, we will always dream together. Your innocence makes it all worthwhile. May God take care of you always. I will fight to always be your favorite superhero, ”he wrote on social networks.