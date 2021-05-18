Christian Dominguez visited the set of America again today with Pamela Franco, this Tuesday, May 18. During his presence on the program, he did not hesitate to congratulate Janet Barboza for her participation as a jury in the latest edition of The Artist of the Year.

In front of the cameras of the show, the leader of the Great International Orchestra praised the TV host.

At first, Cumbiambero took the opportunity to clarify the apparent differences that both maintain. Then, he referred to his performance at the table of the raters of The artist of the year.

“I really want to congratulate you, I applaud you, for being able to differentiate between the morning and the night, a true professional,” he said.

Janet Barboza thanked him for the compliments. True to his style, he took the opportunity to question the singer’s voice. “I loved Pamela, she came out powerful, stepping on the fountain. Christian I have to be honest, I didn’t like your part either, “said the host in reference to her presentation on Gisela Valcárcel’s program.

Janet Barboza defends herself criticism for being a jury

Through her social networks, Janet Barboza responded to those who criticized her for being part of the jury table for The Artist of the Year. In this regard, he stressed that his job was to tell the truth about the contestants’ participation.

“It was a fabulous night. It is not about pleasing everyone, but about being objective, “said the remembered ex-host of La movida de Janet.

Artist of the year, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.