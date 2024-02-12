Christian Dominguez He decided to speak out about the controversy surrounding his ex-partner, the singer Pamela Franco, and Christian Cueva. Let us remember that the footballer's still wife Pamela Lopez accused the singer of being romantically involved with the popular 'Aladdin' while he was married. But that's not all, López showed evidence that leaves the cumbiambera in a bad light, who always denied knowing Cueva. Given this, Domínguez revealed that he confronted the mother of her last daughter and asked her about this romance with the athlete. In this regard, Franco had a forceful response.

Did Christian Domínguez confront Pamela Franco about her relationship with Cueva?

A reporter from the 'America Today' program approached Christian Dominguez at the end of one of his presentations to ask him about the controversy between Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva.

In this regard, the leader of the Great International Orchestra revealed that he confronted the interpreter about the accusations made by Pamela López.

“They have to listen to the people who are involved. Pamela and I have talked about it. She actually told me: 'You, let me handle my issues, you deal with yours.' It seemed totally valid to me. I told her: ' Perfect, you leave me calmer because everyone is going to ask me,'” were the words of Dominguez.

What evidence confirms that Pamela Franco had an affair with Christian Cueva?

Pamela Lopez announced the end of his marriage with Christian Cueva and generated a stir by accusing a cumbiambera of having an affair with the soccer player.

It should be noted that López did not give the name of the singer involved in this controversy, but pointed out “which was currently trying to sell an image of a victim.”

As a result, everyone began to rumor that Christian Domínguez's ex-partner, Pamela Francohad a secret affair with Christian Cueva. To confirm these speculations, López provided several evidence to different entertainment programs such as 'Magaly TV, the firm' and 'America today'.

In that sense, these television spaces showed WhatsApp conversations between Cueva and Franco, an audio of a phone call from López to Franco, a money transfer that the footballer made to the singer and videos in which 'Aladdin' is seen. in the house of Franco's father in Chimbote. On the other hand, López recounted the bad attitude of the father of her children towards her at different times during her relationship.

Added to this were the statements of the ex-partner of Pamela Franco, Estrella Bereche, who confirmed that her former friend and Cueva had a clandestine romance. Furthermore, the owners of the nightclubs where he sang the cumbiambera revealed that the soccer player went to the singer's presentations completely undercover and they gave each other “little glances.”

