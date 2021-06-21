Christian Domínguez, who is in the United States performing shows for Father’s Day, gave details of his wedding plans with Pamela Franco.

On conversations with a local media, the leader of the Great International Orchestra assured that he will marry the finalist of The Artist of the Year next year.

“Anyway we got married, but let all this happen a bit, I think it will be next year,” revealed the Cumbia in statements to El Popular.

It should be noted that in June 2020 both canceled their wedding due to the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The marriage date was scheduled for November of last year.

“Supposedly the wedding was going to be in November, but suddenly all this (the pandemic) happened, so we are going to have to postpone it until next year. We are almost a married couple, we live together and do business in partnership, “the singer told ATV at the time.

“Christian is a person very committed to his family, he does not neglect and is aware of them, not only emotionally, but also financially. I have had the opportunity to meet their children and they are super cute children, ”added the Alma Bella member.

Pamela Franco to Domínguez for Father’s Day

Last Sunday, June 20, Father’s Day was celebrated and Christian Domínguez received a tender message from Pamela Franco.

“You show me day by day what a good father you are, fighting and dedicating yourself to our baby, we are very proud of you. Despite the fatigue, you are always there, taking care of her and giving her a lot of love. I chose you and I was not mistaken, María Cataleya, since she was born, she has lived in love with her daddy and I know that it will always be like that, I love you! ”, The singer wrote.

Pamela Franco dedicated an emotional greeting for Father’s Day to Christian Domínguez. Photo: Pamela Franco / Instagram

Christian Domínguez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.