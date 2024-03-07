The interpreter of 'Dance of the Worm', Christian Domínguez, generated controversy during an interview with Mónica Cabrejos by describing himself as a loyal person. The driver also questioned him about whether or not he was the informant of Pamela Lopezbut he digressed on the question and hinted that it was Pamela Franco who asked him not to bring up the subject.

Was Christian Domínguez Pamela López's informant?

Mónica Cabrejos questioned Dominguez about Pamela Lopez and he stated: “There are many things I would like to say, in fact, I was about to say them at the time, which They asked me not to do it and I am going to respect that decision not to do it.. I do it for my daughter's mothershe deserves respect,” mentioned Christian Domínguez in the program 'A todo mix', on Megamix radio.

“I would have liked to talk a lot about the things that came out, based on evidencebut I understood the situation and it doesn't do anyone any good. Sometimes you want to get involved when he hears things that are not… Time will pass and things will fall by themselves“, he concluded.

As is known, it was the same Pamela Lopez who assured Magaly Medina that Christian Domínguez revealed to him that his ex-partner, Pamela Franco, had an affair with Christian Cueva a few years ago. “He told me everything, I knew everything from him, from his mouth,” López is heard saying, and Magaly Medina questions: “Who told you that?” “Domínguez, Magaly, Domínguez and even more details”; Likewise, the 'Magpie' seemed amazed by her new revelations.

Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco ended their relationship. Photo: Pamela Franco's Instagram.

Is Christian Domínguez a loyal person?

Mónica Cabrejos also asked Dominguez to describe himself as a person and he claimed to be a loyal person: “People who know me know who I am. The public knows that the way I work, I am. SI am extremely hard-working, loyal, a person who gives 100% in everything he doesthat you can trustwho doesn't like to mess with anyone, talk about anyone…. I'm not egocentric“I don't like being in front, I don't like being the center of attention.”

Was Christian Domínguez unfaithful?

Christian Dominguez He was the protagonist of the most popular ampay so far this year. As is known, Magaly's cameras captured him being unfaithful with Mary Moncada inside her white truck. Later, the Chiclayana Alexa Samamé claimed to have an affair with the cumbiambero and the singer had no choice but to accept his infidelities.

Did Christian Domínguez change cars after ampay?

After the ampay, the Cumbiambero decided to change the color of his vehicle. “Hey, by the way, he, the frog, has changed his car. It's not that he changed it, it's the same car, but they say he gave it a treatment called car wrapping. This is nothing more than changing the paint, painting a car is expensive. No, he has put some kind of sticker on it, it's like a colored sticker. “Some people do it to, let's say, want another color of car,” said Magaly Medina.