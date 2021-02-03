More in love than ever! Christian Domínguez expressed his love for Pamela franco in an emotional video broadcast on social networks and celebrated a new month of courtship with the singer.

The couple are just days away from becoming parents to a girl, but they still took time to celebrate the date with their thousands of Instagram followers.

The cumbiambero dedicated a tender message to the mother of his future daughter and stated that he is very excited about her early arrival.

“Spending another month together and united is the most wonderful thing we have. I thank God every day for making us so happy. Now each month is more wonderful because our blessing, our dream, our everything accompanies us, “wrote Christian Domínguez.

In addition, he showed his gratitude to Pamela Franco: “I love you, my love. Thank you for all the support you give me, for your prayers, your advice, your love. You are an incredible woman and I am proud that you are my princess.

Along with the message, he released various recordings of the most important moments of their relationship, a detail that was appreciated by the member of Alma bella.

“My love, I love you. Every day that passes we try to be better people and thanks to God’s blessing we are happy. My prince, you make us very happy and we are proud of you ”.

Christian Dominguez going through a good stage in his life. In addition to the gestation of his partner and the success of his business, he was recently featured as one of America’s Drivers Today, alongside Ethel Pozo, Melissa Paredes and Janet Barboza.

