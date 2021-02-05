Cumbia singer Christian Domínguez joins the list of artists who have provided social assistance during the pandemic.

Within days of introducing himself as America’s new driver today, he decided to be part of the segment dedicated to helping those most in need.

From Comas, the leader of Great international orchestra did a live broadcast for the show, along with his partner, popular entertainer Edson Ávila ‘Giselo’.

The artist brought pots of chaufa, which was prepared in the premises of his restaurant for 100 families affected by the Santísima Cruz de Mayo, according to the television host Ethel Pozo.

“We are here as promised is debt. We are with all the people already preparing everything ”, expressed ‘Giselo’. While Christian Domínguez said that he woke up very early to take all the preparations to the event.

“We are in the ‘Chaufatón’, a common pot with working women, here is Christian Domínguez. (…) From 6 in the morning chopping onions, 6:30 carrying pots, 7 in the morning picking up Edson, 8 in the morning putting up banners ”, he mentioned.

The cumbia interpreter, in addition to dedicating himself to music, is a member of the gastronomic establishment Tusan Wok. This undertaking was carried out in the middle of the quarantine last year due to the cancellation of face-to-face concerts in the country.

