Christian Domínguez was introduced as the new conductor of América Hoy at the premiere of the new season of the program. The cumbia singer joins Janet Barboza’s team, Ethel Pozo and Melissa Paredes.

She was the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel, Ethel Pozo, who welcomed the artist into the television set. This would be the second time that Domínguez takes on the challenge of working as a presenter. On a previous occasion, he was the host of a quiz show in Latina.

After your presentation, Christian Dominguez received an affectionate greeting from your partner Pamela franco, who was excited through a video call. Both are waiting for the arrival of their first baby.

In addition, the program made a link with the mother of the leader of the Great International Orchestra. “I am very nervous because after 5 years we are going to have another baby in the family. This would be my eighth granddaughter ”, expressed the mother.

Pamela Franco reveals details about her pregnancy

In America today, the cumbia singer and partner of Christian Dominguez She said that doctors have warned her that she has just a few days left to give birth to her first daughter.

The couple were happy to release the latest ultrasound of the baby. They recently participated in a photo shoot for the baby’s arrival.

Pamela Franco and Christian Domínguez in photo shoot

The ‘reinvention’ of Christian Domínguez

As you recall, in 2020 the cumbianbero reinvented himself by opening his first restaurant.

After the cancellation of events to avoid contagion by the coronavirus, the Peruvian singer decided to start the new venture, on the verge of becoming a father.

