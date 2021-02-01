Christian Domínguez and Pamela franco they are just days away from welcoming their first daughter together. During the America Hoy program, both revealed how was their last prenatal checkup.

The cumbiambero came to the set of the program to be introduced as one of the official hosts of the space and also to tell how he is preparing for the birth of the baby.

It was released in pictures how the couple visited a medical center to monitor the health of the little girl and were very happy to learn that she is in the best condition and ready to be born.

The health professional even indicated that María Cataleya, the name that will be given to her daughter, is already positioned and that the interpreters must have all the implements ready for when the time comes.

“They don’t know how I am. The truth is, my nerves have already gotten into me, I am desperate that the day will come to have her here, ”said Pamela Franco through a live link.

However, the most emotional moment came when Christian Domínguez received a gift from the production of America today.

The singer was moved to see his eldest daughter portrayed in a painting, which they obtained during the last ultrasound that the member of Alma bella went through.

The program hosts, including Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza and Melissa Paredes, did not hesitate to congratulate the businessman on the early arrival of his baby.

