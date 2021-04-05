Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco, who became parents to a girl on February 4, celebrated the girl’s first month at home. Through their respective accounts Instagram, the singers shared photos and videos of the celebration.

In the images of the intimate family gathering, you can see a cake, roses, some sandwiches and balloons placed as part of the decoration.

Pamela franco and Christian Domínguez also took advantage of this occasion to dedicate emotional messages to their daughter.

“Your first month with us, our blessing. Thank you, princess, for changing our lives, for making us better people, for filling us with happiness. We love you with all the strength of the heart. We will always be there for you, my love, “Franco wrote on Instagram.

“My baby’s birthday. Every moment by your side is magical and full of learning. Daddy and Mommy will live to love you and make you very happy. It is your first month and we only want these memories to remain, so that you can see it at some point and know how loved you have always been. We love you my life, that is you, my life ”, said Christian Domínguez.

Pamela Franco dedicates anniversary message to Christian Domínguez

On April 2, through her official Instagram, Pamela Franco sent a romantic message to Christian Domínguez, to celebrate another month of relationship.

“I value everything you do for us and everything you strive for every day. You are a great person, great son, great father and life partner. I love you with my soul, my pretty love … my prince. Happy mesario, my beautiful one ”, wrote the singer.

