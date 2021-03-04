The daughter of Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco was born this Thursday, March 4, in the morning. This was confirmed by the hosts of the América Hoy program, who were very excited by the news.

Melissa Paredes, Janet Barboza, Ethel Pozo and Giselo sent their congratulations to the singers, who announced the arrival of their baby through emotional videos.

In the audiovisual material, Christian Domínguez was seen very excited, heading to the clinic where the Alma Bella member was getting ready to give birth to the little girl.