Singer Christian Domínguez and Lima Bear, a popular TikTok character, came to the Nueva Fortaleza del Paraíso human settlement in the Villa María del Triunfo district.

Both were part of the Solidarity Help, a segment of the America Hoy program, led by Ethel Pozo, Melissa Paredes and Janet Barboza, which is dedicated to taking food and donations to the areas most affected by the pandemic crisis.

The leader of the Great International Orchestra revealed that they prepared 100 servings of lunches for the families of the human settlement. Meanwhile he tiktoker Peruvian was excited to collaborate with his ‘grain of sand’ in the charity event.

“These wonderful mothers do not stop fighting for their families. I am surprised and quite grateful to you, to all the companies that are joining with this beautiful action ”, expressed Osito Lima.

Television host Melissa Paredes highlighted the participation of the young character. “Thanks to Osito Lima, I love this type of act of bringing food to those who need it most,” said the former reality girl.

This is not the first time that Christian Domínguez and América Hoy have helped families in extreme poverty. On a previous occasion, they visited the Santísima Cruz de Mayo area in Comas.

