An emotional reunion. Christian Domínguez and Maria Grazia Gamarra they shared pleasant moments on the program América Hoy, where they remembered their characters as Salvador and Catalina in the telenovela Mi amor en wachimán, a production by Michelle Alexander recorded in 2012.

“It was an incredible experience. (Christian) He was always correct, he is a super partner for me, it was incredible to record with him in all those years of the telenovela, he really was a super friend and that is why I have a lot of affection for him and I admire him as a musician, I am very happy because I know that he always dreamed of having a big family ”, commented the actress.

Moments later, María Grazia moved drivers Ethel Pozo and Janeth Barboza by showing her five-month-pregnant belly. “How beautiful!” Commented the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel before asking the businesswoman about what she remembers most about My love the wachimán.

“For me it was a gift, I did not expect the novel to do so well, I did not expect to be able to tour different parts of Peru, meet so many people, reach so many houses, it was an incredible opportunity for me, I have the best memories and from the bottom of my heart I always dream of making one more novel, ”the 29-year-old interpreter continued.

For its part, Christian Dominguez He also raved about his co-star and was very happy with his second pregnancy. “God knows how much I love you, Mará Grazia, I love to see you happy, again Mom, it has been an incredible experience to meet you and you are a great woman,” said the Cumbiambero.

