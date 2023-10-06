Trujillo It will be the city where the cumbia singer Christian Domínguez, together with the Great International Orchestra, will duel with the salsa singer Kate Candela, on the same stage to find out who is the best. The show promises to be enjoyable for the Trujillo public. The attendees will be the jury and with their applause they will choose their favorite.

When and where will it be?

The presentation of the fashionable singers will be this Sunday, October 8, from 12:00 pm, at the Tabaco Marino location on Metropolitan II Avenue in Trujillo.

What other groups are performing?

In addition, the presentation of the group Los Tigres del Perú, with its singers, is announced. Tommy Portugal and Darwin Torres, and Los Tigres de la Cumbia.

The cumbia singer Christian Dominguez He is always in the headlines of entertainment pages because of his love life. For her part, Kate Candela She began her singing career in different salsa musical groups, among them, the best known is Son Tentación. She then opened her career as a soloist, starting in 2019, with her own musical band, Kate Candela & Orquesta.

