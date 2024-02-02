Alexa Samame, a young woman from Chicla, also came out to tell the love experience she had with Christian Domínguez, after the presentation given by Mary Moncada. She reported on Magaly's program that she had also been receiving threatening messages for telling her testimony. Now, she turns to her social networks, in the midst of uncertainty, to share these messages with her followers.

What do they say to Alexa Samame after exposing Christian Domínguez's infidelity?

Alexa Samame had already commented that she had been receiving threatening messages after exposing her experience with Christian Dominguez. Now, the engineer by profession, musters up the courage to share with her followers the screenshot of the message that arrives on her WhatsApp.

The threatening message that Alexa Samame receives. Photo: Instagram/Alexa Samame

What did Alexa Samame say on Magaly Medina's set?

Alexa Samame took advantage of Magaly Medina's cameras to mention that she does not seek to be in the public eye. Her only mandate is to expose the case due to the threatening messages she receives. “I have never cared about the issue of fame or anything because, more than anything, I have talked about this because, one, they offered me money to keep quiet and, two, they threatened me,” she said at first.

Who is Alexa Samame?

Alexa Samamé Coronado, a 24-year-old girl from Chicla, claims that she had an encounter with the singer at a Grand Orchestra event at the university where she studies. According to a friend of Alexa, Domínguez noticed her during her presentation. “He always pampered me, it was what I liked the most. (…) He called me 'sweetheart'. (…) The first time I met him was at my university, from there (he spent) the entire concert flirting, and when I left he sent me to his manager and wanted my number to see us later “, said the Chiclayana.

According to the description she puts on her Instagram account, she has chosen to study Industrial Engineering.