Christian Domínguez, who has just become a father for the third time, reappeared this Wednesday, March 31 in America today and spoke about his commented virtual reunion with the dancer Isabel acevedo.

In the middle of the broadcast, the leader of Great International Orchestra He detailed what his reaction was when he was face to face with his ex-partner again. “No (it bothered him), what’s going to bother me … What I did was the most cordial thing, to keep the silence,” said the interpreter.

Furthermore, upon being rebuked by Janet Barboza, Christian Dominguez He clarified that he did not feel nervous, but he did feel uncomfortable when Melissa Paredes asked him what he thought about the change in the look of Isabel Acevedo.

“You can’t say that I’ve been nervous, in any case you can say that I was uncomfortable, I didn’t have to give that answer because I’m not a beauty specialist … Melissa put me at the center,” he said.

Christian Dominguez ended up leaving the America set today after bonding with Isabel acevedo who produced the show.

Christian Domínguez announced that he would launch “Tic tic tac” salsa version

On March 30, Christian Domínguez released a renewed salsa version of the “Tic tic tac “, popular theme of The Young Sensation which was all the rage in the late 1990s.

“This reunion is something special, it generates emotion because this song is a hit to this day. I know you are going to like it because we have combined the vocals with new musical arrangements, ”commented music producer Daniel Vegas.

Christian Domínguez with Daniel Venegas and Guillermo Cubas (Photo: Dissemination)

Angelo Fukuy interested in working with Isabel Acevedo

After the launch of his new orchestra Zona Libre, which includes several former musicians of Christian Domínguez, the cumbia singer left open the possibility of working with the dancer Isabel Acevedo in an upcoming video clip.

“We are delighted. Nobody works for free, just in case … We are going to talk to our corporation, “he said.

Angelo Fukuy has known Isabel Acevedo for several years

Christian Domínguez, latest news:

