On Saturday night, April 24, the expected premiere of The Artist of the Year was held with Gisela Valcárcel, who presented as the first participant the former singer of Agua Bella, Pamela franco. Present on the set, was his partner Christian Domínguez.

The leader of the Great International Orchestra She carried their little daughter in her arms, born on March 4 of this year.

Gisela Valcárcel did not miss the opportunity to reveal that the cumbia singer was present on set for two days, supporting his partner in the rehearsals prior to the premiere of The Artist of the Year.

However, Pamela Franco commented that one of the criticisms made by Christian Domínguez during the first rehearsals was that “she was tough.”

“When I got home he gave me two hours to practice and move my waist,” said the 32-year-old singer.

Regarding her presentation, Pamela Franco interpreted “The most beautiful love”, One of the best known sauces of the Puerto Rican Tito Nieves, ‘the Pavarotti of the sauce’, included in his album I want to sing 1991.

Finally, in the evaluation stage, the jury Tilsa Lozano agreed with the observation made by Christian Domínguez and suggested that he continue with the “classes to loosen the hips”.

