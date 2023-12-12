Christian Giordano was only 27 years old. He was taking a swim in the pool in Bari when he suddenly fell ill. Unfortunately no one could save him

He was called Christian Giordano, the 27 year old boy who lost his life in Bariafter accusing a feeling sick in the pool. Unfortunately, the rescuers could do nothing to save his young life. The Prosecutor's Office has opened a file and an autopsy will be ordered on his body to understand the reasons for his sudden death.

Christian Giordana was training in the swimming pool Villa Camilla, in the Poggiofranco district of Bari, on the morning of Sunday 10 December. Suddenly, while he was swimming in the water, he felt ill, which, unfortunately, gave him no escape.

Prosecutor Manfredi Dini Ciacci has already opened a case of manslaughter against unknown persons. This choice is necessary in order to order an autopsy examination which will allow the exact causes of a death to be clarified. Although, from the first hypotheses, there would be talk of an undiagnosed congenital heart disease.

To ascertain the exact causes of his deaththe task of carrying out an autopsy examination will be given to the medical examiner Davide Ferorelli, who works at the Bari Polyclinic where the lifeless body of the young 27-year-old is now located.

According to what was reported by other people who were in the sports facility and who helped him, the young man lost consciousness in a part of the pool where the water did not exceed one meter in height.

There were also two lifeguards present in the facility, who immediately helped him, pulling him out of the water: he had ended up under for a few moments. The two lifeguards also tried to resuscitate him, but there was nothing more they could do for him.