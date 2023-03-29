christian dominguez He spoke of the controversy generated because Pamela Franco did not attend her son Valentino’s birthday party, after Karla Tarazona told during her show program that she did come to invite the entire family of the leader of the Great International Orchestra. After that, the Peruvian musician came out in defense of his daughter’s mother and told what were the reasons why the member of Puro Sentimiento could not be present at the recent celebration.

What happened to Pamela Franco?

In a recent edition of “Préndete”, Kurt Villavicencio consulted Karla Tarazona about the party she organized for her son. Although the presenter did not want to give details about the celebration, after the insistence of her program partner, she revealed that Pamela Franco did not make it to the event.

Despite this, he indicated that he extended the invitation to the entire family of Christian Domínguez, however, prefers not to get involved in “their decisions as a couple”. In addition, he stressed that the most important thing for her is that Valentino has spent a great day with her loved ones.

Christian Domínguez defends Pamela Franco

christian dominguez He spoke about the controversy generated with Pamela Franco and Karla Tarazona. The cumbiambero clarified that her ex-partner did invite the singer to her son’s birthday Valentino hers, but that she preferred not to go voluntarily, because she had to take care of her little girl.

“She is happy, we were all going to go, but she tells me you better go because it is a closed place and my daughter is restless (…) She supports me, she loves Valentino, she buys him his things, she pampers him every time she sees him.”, he commented at the beginning. Later, he maintained that the interpreter has a good relationship with her cocky. “She behaves well with him and he also with her. My son is very affectionate, very noble, ”she added.