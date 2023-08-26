Christian Democrats | The vice presidency was renewed at the party meeting

On Sunday, the party meeting will decide on participation in the presidential election.

I- and the Minister of Forestry Sari Essayah will continue as chairman of the Christian Democrats for the next two years.

The party meeting decided on the matter in Joensuu on Saturday. Essayah was the only candidate for the presidency.

Essayah, 56, has led the Christian Democrats since 2015. He is a fourth-term MP and previously served as a member of the European Parliament.

In his speech to the party meeting, Essayah commented on the continuation of the government’s cooperation by saying that he has no doubt that the government will now be able to move forward with matters.

“I am committed to continuing this work and I believe that we can really get down to business and discuss current political issues instead of various noises,” Essayah said.

He mentioned that the Christian Democrats have been criticized for remaining silent during the summer racism debate. According to Essayah, the party supports controlled immigration, but also an open discussion about the problems of immigration.

“Still, we want everyone to feel safe and welcome here,” Essayah said.

“Anti-racism is a matter of course for us. In a polarized discussion, our moderate voice of reason is not always heard.”

Christian Democrats a member of parliament from the first term was elected as the first vice-president Mika Poutala From Espoo. The second vice-president was elected Katriina Hiippavuoriwho is also Essayah’s parliamentary assistant and Masku municipal councilor.

He became the third vice-president in the vote David Petterson. He is an agricultural entrepreneur and the first vice-chairman of the Pedersören municipal council.

There were a total of 14 candidates for the vice presidency.

On Sunday, the party meeting of the Christian Democrats will decide on participation in the presidential election and the nomination of a presidential candidate. On Thursday, the party government presented Essayah as the party’s presidential candidate.