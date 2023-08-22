Christian Democrats | Sari Essayah scolds the opposition: It’s been fooled before it’s been investigated

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, chairman of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah does not say whether she is available as her party’s presidential candidate.

Opposition the rhetoric has been moderately wild this summer, says the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah (kd).

“It has been lost before it has been investigated or seen even a single government proposal,” Essayah said in his speech at the summer meeting of the party’s parliamentary group.

According to him, the government’s goal is to dismantle incentive traps and at the same time take care of the weakest.

“Income support and disability benefits have been excluded from index freezes for a reason,” says Essayah.

Christian Democratic The parliamentary group met on Tuesday for its summer meeting in Tampere.

The party has said that it will nominate its own candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. According to Essayah, the candidate will be chosen at the weekend’s party meeting in Joensuu.

The chairman does not want to comment on whether he himself is available as a candidate for the party.

“This discussion will take place at the party meeting,” Essayah tells HS.

Government is currently preparing a communication on the promotion of equality, equality and non-discrimination in Finnish society.

The announcement was soon reported by the Minister of Finance, the chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purran old ones racist writings after publication.

According to Essayah, the wording of the communiqué and other formatting issues have been discussed a lot in the negotiations of the government four so far.

“Negotiations related to resources are taking place in the midst of a budget crisis. Of course, there must be some estimate when the action program is completed, but it is still in progress,” says Essayah.

Finance Minister Purra has said that no new funding will be opened in the notification.

According to Essayah, the announcement highlights, among other things, measures of the government program, which will be funded in any case.

Christian Democrats also presented a statement at the parliamentary group’s summer meeting, according to which more information about reproductive health and the effect of age on fertility should be given in schools.

Väestöliitto research professor Anna Rotkirch presented a similar measure HS in the interview on Monday.

According to the researcher, understanding one’s own fertility would increase the birth rate and reduce unintentional infertility.