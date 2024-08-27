Christian Democrats | In the government negotiations, it was outlined that the welfare areas will now be given labor peace: The promise must be kept, says Essayah

Christian Democrats|According to Sari Essayah, the chairman of the Christian Democrats, the administration of welfare areas should be rationalized.

Christian Democrats (kd) Chairman, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah says that the work on correcting the current Social Security Financing Act must start already in this government term. There is no record of it in the government program.

“The law leads to a loss of morale, as there is practically no incentive to reduce expenses. There is no fear of the assessment procedure because merging with another deficit region will not bring a solution,” Essayah said.

He reminded that the subsequent corrections according to the law cover the losses of welfare areas.

“If, on the other hand, the welfare regions made a surplus, the state would reduce the funding accordingly the following year.”

Essayah spoke at the Kd parliamentary group’s summer meeting in Lohja on Tuesday. In this story, we go over the topics that were discussed at the meeting.

Member of Parliament Päivi Räsänen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah and chairman of the kd’s parliamentary group Peter Östman at the summer meeting of the party’s parliamentary group in Lohja.

Essayah admitted himself that in the government negotiations it was outlined that the welfare areas will now be given labor peace. It was supposed to mean that no significant changes would be made.

According to Essayah, it has still become more and more obvious that at least the non-incentive nature of the Finance Act and the structure of the spending machine require correction.

“The characteristic of a good policy is the ability to correct decisions based on new information. The Christian Democrats propose that the repair movement of the welfare areas will be started already in this government term.”

Next for the year, the funding of welfare areas will be increased by more than two billion euros. The growth pressure by the end of 2026 is more than three billion euros more.

“During the fall, the Christian Democrats will also present their own conflict resolution option to fix the Marini government’s conflict,” Essayah said.

According to Essayah, the administration of welfare areas should be rationalized. However, he is not giving up on regional councils.

Christian Democrats still support the design of the so-called Train of the Hour recorded in the government program. Basic Finns have expressed ambivalent positions about the track’s profitability.

Essayah said that the Christian Democrats also support the recording of the government’s program, according to which logging will not be limited from the current one. The logging issue is related to carbon sinks: Finland may have to buy billions of euros worth of carbon sinks from other EU countries.

The price tag will be revealed next year. It is already clear that Finland will not reach the greenhouse gas reduction goal due to, among other things, traffic emissions, large-scale logging and the destruction of bogs.

Essayah said that the stricter sections of the Nature Conservation Act could not have prevented the brutal destruction of the Hukkajoki Suomussalmi, as it was a matter of non-compliance with the law. He said that the guidelines can always be improved, but even that doesn’t help if the guidelines are not followed.

Peter Östman took a stand on security of supply.

Parliamentary group chairman Peter Ostman said at the party’s summer meeting that large banks should take better responsibility for security of supply than they currently do by enabling agricultural entrepreneurs to invest in developing their businesses.

“Why, for example, is the value of the land or building not accepted as collateral under the same conditions as in other loans?” he asked.

Östman said that banks have shortened loan periods.

“MTK has pointed out for years that loan repayment periods that are too short weaken the premises’ ability to pay so that in the case of a generational change, the successor of the work will not be able to accept the premises at the normal purchase price. There has to be a change!”