The Christian Democrats of the CSU and CDU won convincingly in the state elections in both Bavaria and Hesse. In Bavaria, the CSU led by ruling Prime Minister Markus Söder received 37 percent of the vote, according to the first exit polls. In Hesse, the CDU of incumbent Prime Minister Boris Rhein made major gains with 35 percent of the vote, 8 percentage points more than in the previous elections in 2018.

The second winner in both states is the right-wing extremist Alternative for Germany (AfD). In Hesse, according to the first exit polls, 16 percent of voters voted for the AfD. That is the best result for the AfD in a West German state in the party’s history. The AfD also did well in Bavaria: the right-wing extremist party received 15 percent there, 5 percentage points more than in 2018.

The big loser of the elections is the SPD of Chancellor Olaf Scholz. In Bavaria the party barely reached 9 percent. In Hesse, Minister of the Interior in Berlin, Nancy Faeser, was party leader. Faeser achieved an extremely poor result with the SPD in Hesse with 16 percent. The loss of the SPD can be blamed on the government in Berlin; according to a recent poll, three-quarters of Germans are dissatisfied with the work of Olaf Scholz’s government.

The dissatisfaction with the Federal Government also affected the ruling party, the Greens. The party lost a few percentage points in both states; in Bavaria the Greens seem to come second with 16 percent, in Hesse they received 15 percent. Particularly in Bavaria, the campaign of the conservative parties CSU and coalition partner Freie Wähler (FW) largely consisted of putting away the Greens and misrepresenting their program. According to an ARD survey, that campaign was successful: in Bavaria, 62 of the voters think that the Greens want to dictate to citizens how they should live.

In Bavaria, 14 percent voted for the right-wing populist coalition party Freie Wähler under party leader Hubert Aiwanger. Aiwanger was controversial in the summer because he carried an anti-Semitic pamphlet with him as a student. According to Aiwanger, not he himself, but his brother had written the pamphlet. CSU leader Markus Söder wants to continue governing with Aiwanger, but the opposition is critical of the cooperation. Söder also falls back on populist methods. According to Green party leader Ludwig Hartmann, Markus Söder has “brought populism back to Bavaria”, which has now also strengthened the right-wing populist Freie Wähler (14 percent) and the AfD (16 percent).