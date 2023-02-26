The bond between Christian De Sica and Maurizio Costanzo. The actor recalls how they met and the last time he saw the reporter

Also Christian De Sica he wanted to remember, through an interview with Il Corriere della Sera, his deceased friend Maurizio Costanzo.

The actor revealed that he was perhaps the only one who saw him cry. He recalled that time, in 2006, when Maurizio Costanzo called him for the show Tell me about me. The journalist joined him behind the scenes, to try to encourage him and tell him not to be afraid.

‘Do not be afraid because tonight there will be many sons of bitches who hope that you are wrong to be able to say that the show is bad, don’t care’. The show was so successful and there was even a standing ovation. Maurizio and I hugged backstage and he was crying. I think I can be the only one who can say that I saw Maurizio cry.

Christian De Sica told of how they met, it happened in Rai. When Maurizio Costanzo saw him, he called him for a broadcast. She already had clear ideas about him. He told him he was going to be an emcee, but that he would have to be an asshole.

He told me: ‘You have to speak affectedly, with mischievousness, dress in a fané fashion, with your hair pulled back and you will see that slowly people will say: but who is this? Here, so they’ll notice you.’

But the actor also recommended him for the film The madame as screenwriter.

Today he remembers the time they took the sleeping car together to go from Rome to Milan. There was no high speed in those days and both had fear of the plane. He remembers how she was able to put him at ease and at the same time on his toes.

The last time he saw Maurizio Costanzo was in the last episode of Costanzo Show.