The Uruguayan goalkeeper santiago mele He will have one more incentive to adapt to Junior’s arc. The new rojiblanco goalkeeper received a juicy offer from the businessman from Barranquilla Christian Daes, which he could not resist.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, the CEO of Tecnoglass He proposed to the Uruguayan two million pesos for each goal he takes in zero and 4 million pesos for each penalty covered.

“I have good news for you, we have just made an agreement, the Tecnoglass Foundation with Mele, so that not a single goal is allowed to be scored and many penalties are covered. We are going to give him 2 million pesos for each goal he takes in zero and 4 million for each penalty covered. So now you know, let’s go with everything! This semester we have to be champions!” Daes said.

To which the 25-year-old Uruguayan replied: “Yes, sir, let’s go upstairs, with everything.”

The money received will go to the foundation that the new shark archer chooses in Barranquilla.

Similar campaign with Miguel Ángel Borja

The businessman had already carried out campaigns like this one with the Miguel Angel Borja. He paid the striker 5 million pesos for each goal he scored in the League, 10 million for each score he added in the Copa Libertadores, 15 million if he was a visitor.

Likewise, what was paid was donated to Borja’s foundation in Tierralta, Cordoba.

It will give away season tickets to the rojiblancos fans

The Barranquillero team already has available the plans of fertilizers for the fans, for which the top leader of Tecnoglass assured on Twitter that gifts are coming for the rojiblancos fans related to the subscriptions.