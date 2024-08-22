The elimination of the Junior of the Libertadores Cup at the hands of the Colo Colo from Chile has unleashed a series of criticisms towards the club, which has not raised its head in an international tournament and is in debt at home.

With Arturo Vidal Up front, the Chilean team beat Junior 2-1 and is now in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa Libertadores.

“Lucas Cepeda With a powerful shot he opened the scoring (minute 43) at the Metropolitano stadium in the Caribbean Colombian city, where Vidal started from the bench due to physical discomfort and played the end of the match,” said the EFE agency.

And he added: “The experienced Carlos Bacca partially discounted in the 45+1 for the locals, but Maximilian Falcon (72) gave the victory to Cacique, who last week had won 1-0 in Santiago. On Wednesday River Plate and Talleres will define the next rival of Colo Colo, champion of the Libertadores in 1991. El Millonario has the advantage after getting a 1-0 in the first leg.”

One of the team’s most recognized fans is the businessman Christian Daeswho is the operating president of Tecnoglass and who has declared that his dream is to buy the club.

“My dream is to buy @JuniorClubSA and make it the Copa Libertadores champion. And sooner rather than later. Don’t wake me up,” he said on social media.

Once Daes published his post, he received several messages of support from fans who believe that the team needs to make a change.