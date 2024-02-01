A new breakup! Christian Cueva It is part of the list of breakups so far in 2024. According to his still-wife, a cumbia singer would be involved and would be the reason why he broke up with the selected soccer player. The woman asks for respect and empathy towards her and the minor children she has with the player.

Pamela López ends her relationship with Christian Cueva after strong trials. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

What did Pamela López, Christian Cueva's wife, say about the footballer?

In a lengthy statement, López announced that she broke up with Cueva and the breakup would take place in a cumbiambera: “That is a matter of my private sphere, but because I am still the wife of a public person, I want to make it known that, after a series of regrettable events that at the time I will show with evidence and that involve a person from the artistic environment (cumbia) and that currently intends to sell an image of a victim, I made the decision to end my romantic relationship of more than 12 years with Mr. Christian “Bravo Cave”

Finally, Pamela asked not to be linked to the Alianza Lima player: “As of today I completely disassociate myself from the events that may arise with him from now on. I ask for respect and empathy with me and my youngest children. Thank you, God bless you.”

How did Pamela López meet Christian Cueva?

The love that Pamela López and Christian Cueva had lasted a total of 13 years. She met the soccer player in 2011, when at just 20 years old he was a player for the Universidad de San Martín de Porres Sports Club. The team was one of the first national teams to host Cueva Bravo. That is to say, López accompanied him from the foundations of the midfielder's successful career. At that time, Pamela had her little girl Fabianna (7 years old).

How many children do Christian Cueva and Pamela López have?

As a result of their long romance, they had three children, with whom the couple was usually seen enjoying beautiful family moments.