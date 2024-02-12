Pamela Franco He broke his silence in an interview with the program 'Mande qué mande' this Monday, February 12. In conversation with María Pía Copello, the singer confirmed that she had a relationship with Christian Cueva while he was married to Pamela Lopez. In this regard, the cumbiambera detailed how this sentimental link with the popular 'Aladino' began and why it ended. But not only that. Franco revealed the terrible attitude that Cueva took when he found out that she started an affair with Christian Dominguez.

Did Christian Cueva threaten Christian Domínguez?

Pamela Franco He admitted that he had an affair with Christian Cueva in 2018 in the face of the accusations and evidence that showed Pamela Lopez in the last days.

“I got involved with him. We went back and forth because he lied to me. He showed me chats that made me think it was true. He told me that he was not with his partner (Pamela López). It was something toxic. I walked away 1,000 times. But he was always there. I felt excited. I was wrong,” were the words of Frank.

At one point in the interview, the cumbiambera told why she decided to leave Cueva. In this regard, Franco pointed out that the footballer cheated on her with other women: “They showed me with evidence that they were playing the same role as me. I realized that I was not the third in contention (in the relationship between Pamela López and Christian Cueva), but the fourth, the fifth and the sixth. Then comes his marriage to Pamela López, but that was not the trigger for me to decide to distance myself from him (Cueva).”

Franco revealed that he later began a romance with Christian Dominguez. However, he did not imagine what the attitude of the popular 'Aladdin' would be.

“The person in question (Christian Cueva) would not leave me alone, he was insistent. He (Christian Cueva) sent Christian (Domínguez) to threaten. Once, we had a trip to Chimbote and they called Christian (Domínguez) threatening him. “It was like that for quite a long time,” said Pamela Franco.

“(Cueva) found out things, even when I was pregnant. She wrote to me from different numbers, and always with the message: 'Forgive me for the harm I did to you,'” he added.

Additionally, Franco revealed that Domínguez confronted Cueva for writing to him. “Christian (Domínguez) had altercations with him (Christian Cueva). There were two occasions in which Domínguez tried to communicate with Cueva to tell him: 'Hey, stop looking for her,'” commented the singer.

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Domínguez's alleged infidelity with Christian Cueva?

The host of 'Mande qué mande', María Pía Copello, asked Pamela Franco if she was unfaithful to Christian Domínguez with Christian Cueva.

“In my relationship with Christian Domínguez, from day one, I have never been unfaithful to him. I have lived entirely for my family, him, my daughter. And he knows it. That's why I trusted him with many things. “He was not only my partner, the father of my daughter, but also my friend,” were the words of the cumbia singer.