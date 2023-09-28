Magaly Medina presented images of the soccer player Christian Cueva, who was inside a cevicheria in Santa Anita until the early hours of the morning, accompanied by his wife and friends. This occurs just one day before an important Alianza Lima match, as the ATV presenter recalled before showing ‘Aladino’ in what would be a meeting with close people. However, the entertainment journalist did not give more details about what happened inside the premises because she did not have access to said premises.

“By the way, Cueva plays tomorrow (September 28). This morning she had just left for his house, she had just left a place, a cevicheria, but it was almost one in the morning today. Now, we are not saying that they gathered to drink in that place, no. We only say what we see. What he was doing there, we don’t know because we haven’t been inside. We are not municipal inspectors or police“, said the ‘Magpie’.

