The host Brunella Horna assured that Christian Cueva demonstrated his talent as a singer during his marriage to Richard Acuña. “He cheered the whole crowd on,” she said.

Brunella Horna and Christian Cueva have forged a solid friendship that was demonstrated during her marriage to Richard Acuña at the beginning of this 2023. For this reason, the host usually refers to the soccer player of the Peruvian national team and this Wednesday, February 8, was no exception. During a conversation with “America Shows”, the young businesswoman assured that the popular Aladdin could dedicate himself to singing at the end of his career as a footballer, because at his wedding he demonstrated his skills and encouraged his guests.

“The next day he told me that he wanted to launch himself as a singer. Yes, she told me that. She has a good voice and cheered up the entire audience. In the future, suddenly, when he retires from football, he can do it. People adore him, he sings well, he has a good voice and he definitely did the show for me,” he said. Video: America TV.

Christian Cueva sang at Brunella Horna’s wedding

The marriage between Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna was one of the most commented events at the beginning of 2023. The celebration between the host and the businessman left many passages that attracted attention and one of them was carried out by Christian Cueva.

True to his style, the Peruvian soccer player stole the show by going on stage to sing with Marisol. Both characters made the guests dance who enjoyed the party to a thousand.