Magaly Medina took advantage of the latest edition of her program 'Magaly TV, la firma', broadcast this February 2, the identity of the women with whom Christian Cueva communicated by phone. This occurred after Pamela López showed the first evidence of the infidelity of her still husband. In that sense, the show host announced that the popular 'Aladdin', the singer Pamela Franco and her friend, Vanessa Pumarica, called each other by cell phone as a group.

Did Pamela Franco speak privately with Christian Cueva?

This February 2nd, Pamela Lopez He published a photograph through his Instagram account showing a group call between three people.

In that image, Christian Cueva's still wife wrote a strong message addressed to the soccer player and the women with whom he communicated: “Who makes a group call to someone they don't know? Stop lying”.

Pamela López shows the first proof of Christian Cueva's infidelity. Photo: Instagram/Pamela López

After this publication, Magaly Medina and her team from 'Magaly TV, la firma' did an investigation and learned the identities of the women with whom Christian Cueva spoke privately.

In this regard, the popular 'Urraca' revealed that the interpreter Pamela Franco and the dancer's friend Vanessa Pumarica They spoke by phone call with the athlete.

Christian Cueva communicated with Pamela Franco, according to Magaly Medina. Photo: ATV

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Cueva?

The cameras of 'Love and fire' they intercepted Pamela Franco when he left his house and they asked him questions about Christian Cuevawith whom he was related after Pamela Lopez issued a statement.

The former member of Alma Bella now came forward to comment: “Please, there is no way. They are talking nonsense.” With this message, the cumbiambera ruled out having had any romance with Christian Cueva.

