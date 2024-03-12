Pamela Lopez announced her separation from Christian Cueva after four years of marriage. She discovered secret communications between the father of her children and Pamela Franco, who later confirmed her infidelity. Despite this, the soccer player and his still-wife have recently been seen together in the truck of the former Alianza Lima player, which has raised suspicions that they resumed their romantic relationship. Faced with this controversy, the popular 'Aladdin' reappeared publicly and decided to speak out on his social networks.

Did Christian Cueva and Pamela López reconcile?

The program 'Love and fire' revealed, last Monday, March 11, a video that shows Pamela Lopez in the truck Christian Cueva. According to the space hosted by Rodrigo González, the two kissed, then had breakfast in Ancón and, finally, headed to northern Peru. Along the way, both were intervened by the PNP. These images would confirm rumors of possible reconciliation between the couple, despite the accusations of infidelity they previously faced.

After this ampay broadcast by 'Amor y fuego', Christian Cueva spoke out. The footballer made a curious publication on social networks, which would reveal that Pamela and he were reunited.

“On the day I cried, you answered me, you strengthened my soul with vigor. All the kings of the Earth will praise you, O Lord, because they have heard the words of your mouth. And they will sing of the ways of the Lord, for the glory of the Lord is great. For Jehovah is exalted, and he looks after the humble, but looks upon the haughty from afar. If I walk in trouble, you will revive me; against the wrath of my enemies, you will stretch out your hand and your right hand will save me,” reads the post made by the popular 'Aladdin'.

Did Pamela López stop her divorce process with Christian Cueva?

Pamela Lopez had started the divorce process with Christian Cueva due to allegations of infidelities and abuse. However, it seems that the process took an unexpected turn. As reported by Claudia ZumaetaPamela López's lawyer, she stopped responding to communication attempts to proceed with the divorce.

Likewise, the legal representative mentioned that after not receiving responses to her messages, it could be interpreted that López is abandoning the divorce process.

In addition, both Magaly Medina and the lawyer indicated that Pamela López traveled to Europe, which increases speculation about a possible reconciliation with Cueva, especially since he was in Spain.

On the other hand, initially, it had been established that the first step of the divorce process would be to attempt a conciliation to determine issues such as child support and division of assets, but an agreement has not been reached nor has negotiation begun. formal.

What did Pamela López say about resuming her relationship with Christian Cueva?

Pamela Lopez He traveled to Europe after announcing the end of his relationship with Christian Cueva. Speculation arose as to whether she went to meet Cueva, who was also on said continent at the time. However, López clarified through her social networks that her trip was personal, to enjoy with a close friend and she had no intention of meeting her ex-husband again.

