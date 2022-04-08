Philip Butters launched a promise that involved christian cave, that confirmed the disbelief of the communicator before the soccer team, before the Peruvian team beat Colombia in the hell of Barranquilla on November 28. The presenter assured that, if the team led by Ricardo Gareca won that match, he would give a zero kilometer truck to the mother of whom he usually calls “Nephew”.

Even the player himself born in Huamachuco thanked the presenter for the gesture, assuring that he always trusted his word. “I always had faith in you, godfather, always, as a good Trujillo, keeping his word. I want to send you a big hug for the consideration of my family, my old lady, “he indicated that time.

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Chincha officially announces his move to Canal N: “Where it all began”

Phillip Butters delivered the truck he promised to Christian Cueva’s mother

Well, after a few months of that promise, Phillip Butters made the long-awaited delivery of the truck to Christian Cueva’s mother, Maqui Bravo. The fact was recorded in detail through PBO’s social networks where the player and his mother are seen to be very happy with the gift.

“Phillip Butters keeps his promise and gives Christian Cueva’s mother a new car,” says the message posted next to the video.

Christian Cueva and his wife Pamela López gave a laptop to a scammed young man

On the last days of March, Eduardo Vargas made headlines throughout Peru by denouncing that he was scammed with a cell phone. The event reached the ears of Christian Cueva and his wife, Pamela López, who immediately promised that they would give the young man a laptop.

It was during the Thursday, March 24 edition of On everyone’s lips, before the Peruvian team plays against Uruguay, that the boy received the gift from the player and his partner. Vargas greatly appreciated the gesture for receiving said tool to continue with his studies.

Christian Cueva and cumbia singer duet singing “Silly Girl”

After the victorious match that the Peruvian soccer team celebrated after beating the Paraguayan team and, in this way, entering the playoff that will determine the pass or not to Qatar 2022, which is the biggest soccer festival of all time that is celebrated every 4 years in a different venue, the player Christian Cueva did not hesitate to celebrate in a big way his great streak and development as an athlete.

On this occasion, the popular “Aladdin” was seen in a video that went viral on social networks singing along with a beautiful artist. The question that many asked themselves was to know the identity of said young woman is Alisson Tello, who is the vocalist of the orchestra La bella luz, and became more popular with the presentation that she offered with the Peruvian when interpreting “Niña tonta”.

Christian Cueva celebrates Peruvian triumph eating crab in Trujillo

The Peruvian player Christian Cueva could not be happier for having been part of the team that beat Paraguay on the last date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers that made Peru go to the playoffs and fight for its place in the World Cup.

Thus, after the match held in Lima last Tuesday, March 29, the soccer player took advantage of his days off to travel to his hometown, Trujillo, in order to rest and have a good time. Through his Instagram stories, the athlete shared how he shared a lunch with his friends, while eating ceviche and the pulp of a crab. In the audio you can also hear him say: “It is always necessary to come to Trujillo.”

Christian Cueva promotes Melcochita and Miguel ‘Chato’ Barraza’s show: “We are all there”

Marshmallow He invited his followers to his next show with Miguel ‘Chato’ Barraza. This time he did it in the company of the Peruvian selected Christian Cueva. In the small clip, the athlete is heard promoting the comedians’ show in a well-known tourist restaurant in Surco.

“I’m with my uncle Melcochita and ‘Chato’ who is waiting for us (…). I want to invite all my people from Lima and from all over Peru to the Rosedal, two great ones will be there and we have to know that, my uncle Melcochita and ‘Chato’ Barraza will be there (…). We’re all there, uncle,” said the footballer.