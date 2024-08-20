New videos of the Peruvian national team footballer are being spread on social networks, Christian Cueva, and the assault on his wife Pamela López. The woman testified before national media and publicly denounced the abuse by her partner.

The player, who has participated in international tournaments such as the 2018 World Cup in Russia or the 2024 Copa América in the United States, was recorded by security cameras in a building hurting his partner.

Initially the discussion begins when they get off the elevator and approach the reception. Then, the woman approaches Cueva from behind and He gives her a nudge, To this she responds: “Don’t push me.”

The couple then began to struggle and Cueva briefly put his hand on her id, as well as trying to limit Lopez’s movements by trapping her with his arms. She responded with blows to the man’s face.

Finally, you see Cueva heading for the door while both continue to act violently. At one point He grabs her hair tightly until it is left on the ground and that is when it is removed from the facilities.

Second video and details of the complaint

Another video that appears to take place after the events of the previously exposed one has gone viral on social media. In this one, Cueva is seen cornering his wife against the back of the elevator. and apparently placing her hands around his neck.

In the audio recording, López can be heard screaming desperately and shouting indistinguishable words, probably asking for help. Then the building employee comes in to intervene and at that moment the footballer He hits the woman and grabs her by the hair again.

The man then exits the elevator and leaves the premises. The employee stands at the elevator door with his arms outstretched to prevent entry. Lopez is crouching with head in hands crying audibly.

In an interview with América Hoy, López said that she plans to continue with her complaint for domestic violence. She claims that several episodes like the one recorded by the cameras have happened in front of their children.

The woman said that her decision to break the silence regarding the Cueva’s aggression situation has been complex and has taken yearsHowever, she has now decided to speak out “for my children and for all the women who suffer the same thing that I have suffered for many years.”

