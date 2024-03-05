Christian Cueva He became embroiled in a scandal after Pamela Franco claimed that she had a relationship with him when he was married. Several years ago, rumors of a secret romance between the soccer player and the cumbiambera began; However, for that date it will not be confirmed. It should be noted that Cueva's still wife, Pamela Lopez, unleashed this bomb because it revealed details of the bond between Christian and Franco. This led to the end of the marriage between Cueva and López. This Tuesday, March 5, the popular 'Aladdin' once again asked for forgiveness from the mother of his children. Below are all the details.

Did Christian Cueva apologize to Pamela López again?

Football player Christian Cueva He surprised more than one by sharing a statement through his official Instagram account to ask for forgiveness once again from his still wife. Pamela Lopez.

“After so much time, I'm here calmer. First, I ask for forgiveness from God, from my family, from the woman who gave me her entire life thinking about the best for me and I was selfish by not listening to her,” he said at the beginning.

“It was you who told me my truths and I didn't want to hear them. I forgive all the things I did and hurt you. I know that one day you will forgive me because your heart was always protected by the Lord. You always took care of our home, children and me I destroyed every seed you sowed…Today life hits me, but I deserve it… You didn't kill anyone with what you revealed, I know you were in a vulnerable moment, but you were right about everything,” added the popular 'Aladdin'.

Did Christian Cueva and Pamela López decide on their divorce process?

Pamela López began the divorce process alleging infidelity and abuse. However, the story took an unexpected turn when Christian Cueva's still-wife apparently decided to stop separating her.

According to statements of Claudia Zumaetaa lawyer who was in charge of these divorce proceedings, Pamela Lopez stopped responding to his messages and communications, indicating that he may assume that he has no intention of pursuing the divorce.

“I sent him a message and told him: 'Since you are coming to the studio, we have to agree on the date because I have arrangements to make space for you on the agenda so we can communicate.' The message was left unseen. There was no 'thank you', 'for the moment I'm not going to continue with the process' or 'I'm going to take some time because I'm going to travel'… If you do not answer a message, if you do not respond or do not have that delicacy to say 'not for now, thank you very much for your time', it is understood that you are abandoning the divorce process,” said the lawyer in conversation with Magaly Medina.

This change of attitude on the part of López has raised speculation about a possible reconciliation with Cueva and even more so when considering that both are in Europe at the same time. Furthermore, the fact that Cueva had previously indicated that she did not want to start any divorce proceedings adds to the rumors that they could give themselves another chance. Given this, Magaly Medina has expressed her disappointment after betting on Pamela's decision to separate from her.

