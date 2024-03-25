They would have reconciled. Christian Cueva was caught with his still wife Pamela López after several weeks of announcing their separation from him after the Peruvian soccer player's infidelity. The Instagram portal broadcast an image of both inside the Jorge Chávez airport.

Did Christian Cueva and Pamela López reconcile?

Today, through the program 'Magaly TV: La Firme', images of the footballer were revealed; a preview of what will be shown at 9:45 pm In the video, you can see that the Peruvian soccer player Christhian Cueva spent the weekend in a spiritual retreat in a Christian church in Trujillo. Pamela López hugs him and cries with him. “My name is Christian Cueva. It is a very nice moment for me, after such a big storm that I went through in my life. “I want to invite my wife,” the forward mentioned.

What were Christian Cueva and Pamela López doing?

In a recent update of the popular Instarándula platform, public interest has been stoked after the capture of images of the still couple in an everyday but always intriguing situation: standing in line at the internal facilities of the Jorge Chávez International Airport.

