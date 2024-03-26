After a period of turbulence and separation, Christian Cueva and Pamela López They surprised their followers by leaving Peru together, after participating in a spiritual retreat at a Christian church in Trujillo. This gesture marks a new chapter in the history of the couple, who had announced their separation at the beginning of February due to infidelities on the part of the footballer.

The spiritual retreat, which took place in Trujillo, was the scene where Cueva and López showed signs of reconciliation. Witnesses at the scene stated that the couple appeared emotional and united, sharing moments of reflection and regret. Now, after this transformative experience, they decided to take a trip together to Europe and ignored the speculation and rumors about the end of their relationship.

Where did Christian Cueva and Pamela López travel to?

Christian Cueva and Pamela López They were seen at the Jorge Chávez International Airport, ready to board a flight to Europe. Although it has not been specifically confirmed which country they are heading to, their departure from Peru together raised expectations about the future of their relationship and the plans they may have in the old continent.

The Instarándula portal exclusively showed the photograph in which the couple is seen in the international departure hall of the airport. The snapshot confirms that they will not proceed with the divorce process that López began last February.

Christian Cueva and Pamela López were photographed by the popular Ratujas'. Photo: Instagram / Instarándula

What words did Christian Cueva dedicate to Pamela López at the spiritual retreat?

During the spiritual retreat, Christian Cueva He had the opportunity to reflect on his past actions and his relationship with Pamela López. It is reported that the footballer expressed words of regret and dedicated emotional messages to Pamela, with which he recognized her mistakes and expressed his desire to correct them.

“My name is Christian Cueva. It is a very nice moment for me, after such a big storm that I went through in my life. I want to invite my wife… Forgive me for all those things, it wasn't me. I love you, He said addressing Pamela López, who hugged him.

Why did Christian Cueva and Pamela López break up?

The relationship between Christian Cueva and Pamela López He went through difficult times due to the footballer's infidelities, including a scandal with cumbia singer Pamela Franco. These episodes led López to announce his separation from Cueva in early February.

Then, López sought to communicate with Magaly Medina's program, in which he showed the evidence of infidelity on the part of the soccer player with Pamela Franco. These statements forced the cumbiambera to confess her affair with Cueva. Weeks later, Pamela López indicated that she will not speak again at the national level and cut off communication with Magaly and her reporters.

Finally, it was learned that Cueva and López saw each other again and went to a Christian church to seek to restore their marriage. The spiritual retreat they attended appears to have been a turning point for the couple, giving them the opportunity to reconcile and start anew.

