I.n their literary essay “The perpetrators are not silent”, just published in the internet feuilleton 54books, Anne Rabe describes the silent confidants of sexual abuse as the godparents of the conspiratorial communities, in which the perpetrators do not have to remain silent even when the abuse occurs, precisely because they are reliably kept silent by those who know it: “The silent protect them. Maybe because they are perpetrators themselves, maybe because the perpetrators give them a place that they would otherwise find difficult. The mystery gives them meaning, and the perpetrators do a lot to ensure that the conspiracy does not dissolve. So it is in schools, in sports clubs, in churches, in families and in holiday camps. “

The fact that from all the deniers one now looks particularly at the silent ones in the church, as an abusive, conspiratorial community of particular brutality, is related to the sudden resurgence of the obsolete concept of sin. Where, if not in the ecclesiastical context, can sin still be asserted (as distinct from offense, crime, betrayal in common parlance)? As if it wanted to forcefully bring the sin that has been abolished under public law back into the collective consciousness, the church allows itself to be appraised at its diocesan leadership level as a conspiratorial community by concealment, by hushing up child abuse. A context of sin is revealed that already seemed lost in secular morality. In the sexual abuse of minors and wards by clerics, the concept of sin is regaining that public profile with which the Church has shaped the zeitgeist for centuries, monitoring and punishing.

Liturgical context

At the same time, during Lent and Easter, the Christian conception of sin with its moment of obscenity shines when, theologically consistent, one speaks of “happy guilt” (felix culpa), of a guilt “that deserves it, such an excellent one to find great savior ”, as it has been sung in the hymn“ Exsultet ”on Easter vigil for centuries. How can one apply this idea to the great scandal? How should sexual violence be associated with happy guilt, unless out of the cynicism of the perpetrator’s perspective? And even a religiously informed perpetrator perspective would remain a perpetrator perspective.

For Paul it is precisely the overcoming of cynical reason when he relates Adam’s sin to the redemptive act of Christ, as stated in Romans: made many righteous. ”The word of happy guilt nonetheless did not cross his lips; perhaps he instinctively shrank from the implied reverse conclusion: the sin of Adam as a necessary, if not sufficient, condition for salvation?